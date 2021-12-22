Texas A&M will not participate in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl because of COVID-19 issues within the program, leaving Wake Forest without an opponent as officials try to find a replacement team, sources confirmed to ESPN on Wednesday.

Due to a COVID outbreak on the team, the Aggies do not have enough players to participate in the game, which is scheduled for Friday, Dec. 31 in Jacksonville, Florida.

Wake Forest still wants to play, sources told ESPN, but the Demon Deacons would need another team to be freed up from a bowl game if another team were to drop out.

Texas A&M's decision to not participate in the game was first reported by SI.com.

ESPN's Adam Rittenberg contributed to this report.