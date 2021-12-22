Robbie Roper, a class of 2022 recruit and quarterback of Roswell High School in Georgia, died at the age of 18, his family announced Wednesday.

"He was our biggest joy to our family," the family said on his Twitter account. "We are proud of the young man he has become. He will be missed by his friends and family dearly."

Hey everyone, here is the update on Robbie. pic.twitter.com/oZuzCT7czf — Robbie Roper 6'4 215lb Dual Threat QB / GPA 3.9 (@robbieroper2022) December 22, 2021

Roswell head coach Chris Prewett told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that Roper was hospitalized Sunday, and had died after complications from a routine surgery.

Prewett expressed his sorrow via Twitter later Wednesday: "Heartbroken is a gross understatement. Robbie was a fantastic young man and a fighter all the way [through]! You will be missed in so many ways! Prayers to this grieving family and our community."

Roswell High School principal Robert Shaw also issued a statement in remembrance of Roper.

"Robbie was a respected, well-liked student and a leader in our football program," he wrote on Twitter. "This is a very difficult time for our RHS family."

Roper threw for 3,010 yards and 37 TDs in 2021 as Roswell finished the season at 10-3 with a top-10 final ranking in Georgia's Class 7A. He was named the Georgia Region 5 Class 7A player of the year.