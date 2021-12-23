As Miami continues to deal with COVID-19 protocols, the team will now arrive in El Paso, Texas, the day before the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl in an effort to play the game.

Washington State remains set to arrive Dec. 26 for the Dec. 31 matchup.

Sun Bowl executive director Bernie Olivas told ESPN the Hurricanes are preparing to play as scheduled.

"Miami is doing everything they can to make sure they get here for the game, but COVID is dictating what can happen," Olivas said. "We are not absolutely positive they are going to come, but they have told us, and I believe them, they are doing everything they can to play.

"I think they really want to be at the game; the way I understand it their results are headed in the right direction. We're all optimistic they're going to be here."

Miami announced Tuesday that its team was in COVID protocols. Multiple players, affecting several position groups, tested positive, a source said, suggesting that a later arrival date was possible to enable the team to play.

Olivas said there has been no change to the schedule of events for Washington State despite the surge of COVID cases across the country. "As far as our plans, they're continuing because we do have another team coming in, and we're going to show them our hospitality that we're famous for in El Paso," Olivas said.