Clemson officially promoted Graham Neff to athletic director on Thursday following approval from the compensation committee of the school's board of trustees.

Neff, who has been at Clemson since 2013, was named interim athletic director after Dan Radakovich left for Miami and was widely expected to become the permanent AD.

In his most recent role at Clemson, the 38-year-old Neff served as deputy athletic director. He also held roles as chief financial officer and director of capital projects.

Viewed as one of the rising stars in collegiate athletics, Neff has helped oversee the building and financing of more than $200 million in facility improvements and also served as football and men's basketball sport administrator.

"Clemson has been home to my family for the past nine years, and I am grateful to President (Jim) Clements and the Board of Trustees for their faith in us," Neff said in a statement. "Clemson is one of the most dynamic universities in the country, with tremendous alignment through all areas of leadership. This institution will remain committed to serving our student-athletes and helping create the best opportunity to win championships. Clemson's national profile continues to grow, and I believe the best is yet to come."