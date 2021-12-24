Wisconsin athletic director Chris McIntosh tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday and will not travel with the team for the Las Vegas Bowl against Arizona State, the school announced.

"I would encourage everyone to follow the advice of medical professionals and get vaccinated, boosted, tested and wear a mask," McIntosh said in a statement. "Those mitigation measures may not keep us from contracting COVID, but there's a good chance they will keep us from having a severe outcome."

The Badgers are scheduled to leave for Las Vegas on Friday ahead of their game on Dec. 30.

McIntosh, a native of Pewaukee, Wisconsin, has worked in the Badgers' athletic department since 2014 and became deputy athletic director in 2017. He was announced as Barry Alvarez's replacement in June.

McIntosh was a team captain when the Badgers won consecutive Rose Bowls in the 1998 and 1999 seasons under Alvarez.