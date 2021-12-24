Florida receiver Justin Shorter was carted off the field late in the fourth quarter of the Gators' 29-17 loss to UCF in the Gasparilla Bowl on Thursday night after taking a hard hit following an incomplete pass.

Shorter went up for a pass from Emory Jones and, as he came down, was hit in the back by UFC defensive back Quadric Bullard and his head snapped backward. Shorter lay motionless on the turf for several moments, as Florida's medical staff rushed out to assist him.

Silence filled Raymond James Stadium, as Florida players gathered around Shorter and UCF players took a knee on their own sideline.

Shorter was eventually carted off the field. ESPN sideline reporter Taylor Davis said she heard Shorter talking to medical personnel as he was being taken off the field.

Florida interim coach Greg Knox did not have an update on Shorter after the game.