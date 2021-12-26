Two more bowl games have been canceled because of COVID-19 concerns.

The Military Bowl Presented by Peraton and the Wasabi Fenway Bowl were canceled Sunday because of COVID-19 issues in the Boston College and Virginia football programs.

Boston College had been set to play East Carolina on Monday afternoon in the game that was set to air on ESPN.

Virginia was set to play SMU on Wednesday morning in Boston in the game at the Boston Red Sox's home stadium.

On Thursday, the EasyPost Hawai'i Bowl was canceled after Hawai'i announced it was pulling out of the game against Memphis, citing COVID-19 issues within the program in addition to injuries and transfers. That game had been scheduled to take place Friday in Honolulu.

