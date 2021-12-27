Penn State senior safety Jaquan Brisker announced on Monday that he would opt out of the Nittany Lions' Outback Bowl game against Arkansas to prepare for the NFL draft.

The 6-1, 200 Brisker, who returned for his super senior season, is Mel Kiper Jr.'s No. 3 safety in his positional draft rankings. Brisker was a team captain and a semifinalist for the Thorpe and Bednarik awards this year.

Linebackers Ellis Brooks and Brandon Smith, Penn State's two leading tacklers, had previously announced they would not play in the New Year's Day game to prepare for the draft.

Brisker, a junior college transfer from Lackawanna Community College in Pennsylvania, played in 34 games in three seasons for Penn State, collecting 152 tackles, 19 passes defensed and 5 interceptions.