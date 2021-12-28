UCLA was forced to pull out of the Holiday Bowl only hours before Tuesday's scheduled game against NC State in San Diego because of COVID-19 problems within the Bruins program.

The school announced its decision around 3:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday.

"We are extremely grateful to the Holiday Bowl, students, fans, sponsors and the people of San Diego for their support this week," UCLA athletic director Martin Jarmond said. "We are deeply disappointed for our young men in the football program that worked extremely hard for this opportunity. My heart goes out to them. The health and safety of our students will always be our North Star."

The Bruins and Wolfpack were scheduled to play at Petco Park at 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday.

"UCLA's statement makes it very clear that their inability to play was due to the protocols in place and not the virus itself," Bowl Season Executive Director Nick Carparelli said in a text message to ESPN. "I feel bad for both teams as well as the great people at the Holiday Bowl who worked so hard all year long for today. This continues to be a very sad and frustrating situation."

The Holiday Bowl is the fifth bowl game to be canceled because of COVID-19 issues with at least one of the participating teams, joining the Arizona Bowl, Hawai'i Bowl, Fenway Bowl and Military Bowl.

The Wolfpack, who were trying to win 10 games in a season for only the second time in the program's history, are the fourth ACC team to have their bowl game canceled. Boston College, Virginia and Miami were unable to play in their games because of COVID-19 issues.

"Heartbroken to not be able to compete one more time this season," NC State said in a statement.

The Hurricanes were scheduled to play Washington State in Friday's Sun Bowl in El Paso, Texas, but had to pull out. Central Michigan will now play the Cougars after Boise State withdrew from the Arizona Bowl.