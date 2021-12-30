Marty Smith reports on the evolution of Jim Harbaugh as a coach and a person, which helped Michigan finally get to its first College Football Playoff. (1:52)

Michigan defensive back Daxton Hill, an All-Big Ten selection, is not currently in Miami as the Wolverines prepare to play Georgia in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Capital One Orange Bowl.

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh left open the possibility that Hill could join the team in time for Friday's game, adding that his status is questionable.

"He's working through something right now," Harbaugh said during Thursday's news conference. "We'll know more today whether he'll be able to play."

Hill, a sophomore, ranks second on the team with 65 tackles. He has two interceptions and is tied for the team lead in pass breakups with seven.

Quarterback Cade McNamara and offensive lineman Andrew Vastardis both declined comment when asked about Hill's availability.

"You know, it's not our job to comment on other players, so we'll let Coach Harbaugh answer that question," McNamara said.

Michigan boasts one of the best defenses in college football, ranking fourth among FBS teams in points per game allowed (16.08).