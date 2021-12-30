South Carolina defeated North Carolina 38-21 in the Duke's Mayo Bowl on Thursday, earning Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer a postgame mayo bath.

After the game's trophy ceremony, Beamer sat down in a chair, where 4.5 gallons of mayonnaise was dumped over the back of his head in celebration.

"It is everything I dreamed of," Beamer told ESPN's Taylor McGregor after the mayo dousing. "The cooler got me in the back of the head, then the mayo, but it was awesome. It's a little heavy for sure. I'm weighted down here in the back I feel like. Mayonnaise has never felt so good, I can promise you."

Beamer added that his clothes wouldn't be worn again, and said, "They go in some sort of hall of fame in Columbia or something for the people back at Carolina, so I don't think we'll be wearing these anytime soon."

Along with the mayonnaise bath, Beamer was presented a check for $10,000 to go to the charity of his choice.

"This is a phenomenal event," Beamer said. "They've done an amazing job. Our players have had so much fun, and we're so thankful to have been a part of an amazing event like this and really appreciate everyone that helped us this week as well."