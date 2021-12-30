Northwestern safety Brandon Joseph, a consensus All-America selection in 2020, is entering the transfer portal, he announced on Twitter on Thursday.

Joseph became Northwestern's first consensus All-America selection in 20 years as a redshirt freshman, helping the team to a Big Ten West Division title and a No. 10 final ranking in 2020. He recorded six interceptions in nine games during a COVID-shortened season, to go along with 52 tackles.

This season, Joseph ranked third on the team with 80 tackles and recorded a team-high three interceptions, but Northwestern went 3-9. The College Station, Texas, native appeared in four games in 2019.