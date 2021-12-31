        <
          Tulsa DT Jaxon Player enters transfer portal after two All-AAC honors

          12:07 PM ET
          Adam Rittenberg
            • College football reporter.
            • Joined ESPN.com in 2008.
            • Graduate of Northwestern University.
          Tulsa defensive tackle Jaxon Player, a two-time All-American Athletic Conference selection, entered the transfer portal Friday.

          Player, who also announced his decision on Twitter, is listed as a graduate transfer. He earned second-team all-league honors this season while recording a team-high 14 tackles for loss, including four sacks, for the Golden Hurricane.

          A three-year starter, Player earned first-team All-AAC honors in 2020, when he recorded 9.5 tackles for loss, 3 sacks, 5 quarterback hurries and 2 blocked kicks.

          A 6-foot-0 294-pounder from Waco, Texas, Player started 29 career games at Tulsa.