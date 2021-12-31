Lee Corso makes his headgear pick for the playoff showdown between No. 2 Michigan and No. 3 Georgia. (1:05)

For Friday's 2021 College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Capital One Orange Bowl between the No. 2 Michigan Wolverines and No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs, the wrestlers have chosen sides. Ric Flair for the Wolverines and Goldberg for Georgia, his alma mater.

The Nature Boy has long been on the Michigan bandwagon. He once attended a national signing day event with Wolverines coach Jim Harbaugh and earlier this season, Flair congratulated the Wolverines for beating Ohio State and then for winning the Big Ten championship. However, in early December, he also tweeted he would be rooting for Georgia in the SEC championship game.

Now, it appears, "the Rolex-wearing, diamond-ring-wearing, kiss-stealing, wheelin'-dealin', limousine-riding, jet-flying, son of a gun" has beef with Georgia coach Kirby Smart for an apparent sideline snub.

Sorry @KirbySmartUGA! You Should Have Shook My Hand On The Sidelines When I Was Standing Next To @HerschelWalker In Athens! Today, It's All BLUE! @CoachJim4UM Has Been Shaking My Hand Since 1989! GO BLUE! @UMichFootball pic.twitter.com/lGJWdr33lV — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) December 31, 2021

Goldberg, a former WCW heavyweight champion, played defensive tackle for the Bulldogs in the late 1980s before being picked in the 11th round of the 1990 NFL draft by the Los Angeles Rams. He was the guest picker on College GameDay on Friday.