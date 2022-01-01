LSU is set to hire Cincinnati offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock for the same role, sources told ESPN.

Denbrock, 57, has been Cincinnati's offensive coordinator the past four season. Cincinnati's season ended Friday with a 27-6 loss to Alabama in the CFP Semifinal at the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic. Denbrock worked with new LSU coach Brian Kelly at both Notre Dame (2010 to 2016) and Grand Valley (1992 to 1998).

He coached wide receivers and tight ends at Notre Dame, served as offensive coordinator in 2014 and spent the 2015 and 2016 seasons as assistant head coach. Denbrock coached both offense and defense under Kelly at Grand Valley State. He had two assistant coaching stints at Notre Dame and also made stops at Stanford and Washington under coach Ty Willingham.

After getting the LSU job, Kelly initially pursued Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees, who decided to remain with the Fighting Irish under new coach Marcus Freeman.

LSU also is hiring former Louisiana Tech offensive coordinator Joe Sloan as quarterbacks coach, according to sources. Sloan spent the past nine seasons at Louisiana Tech, the past two as offensive coordinator.

Yahoo first reported both the Denbrock and Sloan hires at LSU.