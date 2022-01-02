Matt Corral gets sacked and is carted off the field after injuring his leg vs. Baylor. (1:07)

Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral left the Sugar Bowl against Baylor Saturday night after suffering an injury late in the first quarter.

The team said he is doubtful to return.

On third-and-20 with 2:13 left in the quarter, Corral was sacked by Baylor defensive tackle Cole Maxwell for a six-yard loss and was in immediate pain, holding his lower leg.

Corral was helped off the field by Ole Miss staff, and eventually carted into the locker room.

He later returned to the sidelines on crutches.

Corral was replaced by Luke Altmyer, a freshman with just nine pass attempts this season.

Coming into the Sugar Bowl, Corral had completed 68.3% of his passes for 3,333 yards, 20 touchdowns and just four interceptions. He was also a major contributor in the ground game with 597 yards and 11 touchdowns. He led Ole Miss to a 10-2 regular-season record for its first 10-win regular season in school history.

In November, Corral announced that the Rebels' final home game of this season would be his last, all but declaring he would enter the NFL draft.

Corral is currently the No. 23 overall prospect in Mel Kiper Jr.'s latest draft rankings, and ranked No. 16 by Todd McShay.