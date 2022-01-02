Texas A&M adds to loaded recruiting as the No. 5 overall player LB Harold Perkins chooses the Aggies over LSU and Texas. (1:23)

Texas A&M added its fourth five-star commitment Sunday, when linebacker Harold Perkins chose the Aggies at the Under Armour All-America Game.

Perkins is ESPN's No. 5-rated player overall, and he joins Walter Nolen, Gabe Brownlow-Dindy and Evan Stewart as the five-stars committed in the class.

The Aggies finished the early signing period with the No. 1 class and are now adding to that lead with Perkins. Alabama is the only other program with more than one five-star commitment, as the Tide have three in offensive lineman Tyler Booker, defensive end Jeremiah Alexander and receiver Shazz Preston.

Texas A&M's class pushed past Alabama in the early signing period, replacing the Tide at the top. And the coaching staff still has a chance to add even more prospects as five-star Shemar Stewart is uncommitted and considering Texas A&M, as is ESPN 300 defensive back Jacoby Mathews.

Ohio State also got a commitment at Sunday's all-star game when ESPN 300 defensive lineman Omari Abor picked the Buckeyes. Abor has not signed yet and said on the broadcast that he might still visit Miami and Texas A&M before February.

Adding Abor into this commitment list, Ohio State now has eight recruits ranked in the top 100 and 13 in the ESPN 300.

The final commitment during the game came from ESPN 300 running back Jovantae Barnes, who chose Oklahoma. Barnes is the No. 97 prospect and chose the Sooners over Florida State and USC. Barnes announced his decision Sunday but had already signed with Oklahoma in December. His commitment gives new coach Brent Venables 10 ESPN 300 commitments in the class.

Venables and his staff were able to get quite a few big commitments late in the process, including Barnes, ESPN 300 quarterback Nick Evers, wide receiver Jayden Gibson, and the coaches were even able to convince ESPN 300 linebacker Kobie McKinzie to recommit after decommitting and committing to Texas.