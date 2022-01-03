Wake Forest running back Christian Beal-Smith, the team's leading rusher the past two seasons, is in the transfer portal as a graduate.

Beal-Smith has 1,871 career rushing yards and 14 touchdowns with Wake Forest, including 604 yards and seven touchdowns this season on 131 carries. The redshirt junior shared carries with freshman Justice Ellison and sophomore Christian Turner.

The 5-foot-10, 200-pound Beal-Smith started 20 games the past two seasons for Wake Forest, which won the ACC's Atlantic Division this fall and beat Rutgers on Friday in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl. He had 23 rushing yards on eight carries in the bowl game.

After the 2020 season, Wake Forest's No. 2 rusher, Kenneth Walker III, transferred to Michigan State, where this fall he won the Doak Walker Award as the nation's top running back.