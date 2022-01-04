Miami is set to hire Bryan McClendon as co-offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach, sources told ESPN.

McClendon spent the past two seasons working for new Miami coach Mario Cristobal at Oregon, serving as Ducks wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator. He was Oregon's interim head coach for last week's Valero Alamo Bowl against Oklahoma.

The 38-year-old has extensive experience in the Southeast, serving from 2009 to 2015 as an assistant at Georgia, where he coached running backs and wide receivers. McClendon, who played wide receiver at Georgia, then spent four years as an offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach at South Carolina, holding the primary coordinator role in 2018 and 2019.

Miami is expected to hire a primary playcaller to work alongside McClendon, according to sources.