Linebacker Mohamoud Diabate, Florida's second-leading tackler this season, announced Tuesday on social media that he is transferring to Utah.

"I'm incredibly thankful for the past 3 years here at the University of Florida. Thank you to all who invested their time into me during my time," Diabate wrote on Twitter. "I appreciate all the fans of Gator Nation and the support throughout my time here in Gainesville, I will always be a Gator."

He added, "Let's get it #GoUtes" in a follow-up tweet that included a photo of him in a Utah uniform.

The 6-foot-3, 227-pound Diabate had 89 total tackles for the Gators, including 2.5 for loss, and started in games each of his three seasons at Florida, including making 16 starts over the past two seasons.

The Utes are losing linebackers Devin Lloyd and Nephi Sewell to the NFL draft and needed help at the position.

Diabate will go against his old team in the opener next season when Utah faces Florida on Sept. 3 in Gainesville. Billy Napier replaced Dan Mullen last month as Florida's head coach after Mullen was fired. The Gators also lost leading receiver Jacob Copeland, who's transferring to Maryland.