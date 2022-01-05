Texas A&M is hiring Ole Miss defensive coordinator D.J. Durkin for the same role, a source confirmed to ESPN on Wednesday.

Durkin, who spent the past two seasons at Ole Miss, oversaw a defense that improved significantly in 2021, helping the Rebels to a top-10 ranking and a Sugar Bowl appearance. He will replace Mike Elko, who left Texas A&M to become head coach at Duke.

Durkin, 43, served as Maryland's head coach from 2016 to '18, when the school fired him a day after reinstating him from a paid administrative leave.

During the summer and fall of 2018, Maryland conducted investigations into the circumstances surrounding the death of offensive lineman Jordan McNair following a May 2018 workout, as well as into the culture of the program under Durkin. The school's board of regents recommended Durkin remain as coach, but then-university president Wallace Loh, citing "serious concerns" from many in and around campus, decided to dismiss Durkin, who went 10-15 with the Terps.

Durkin also has held defensive coordinator roles at Michigan and Florida.

The Houston Chronicle first reported Texas A&M's hiring of Durkin.