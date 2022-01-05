Former Syracuse coach and Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Greg Robinson died Wednesday, his son Dominic told Syracuse.com.

Robinson was 70. He died from a form of Alzheimer's Disease, his son told Syracuse.com.

Robinson helped the Broncos win two Super Bowl titles as their defensive coordinator during the 1997 and 1998 seasons. He later was named head coach at Syracuse, going 10-37 over four seasons (2005-08). However, in 2015, the program vacated 11 wins from 2004 to '07 due to the use of ineligible players, bumping Robinson's record there to 5-37.

After his stint at Syracuse, Robinson spent two seasons as the defensive coordinator at Michigan before he, along with the rest of coach Rich Rodriguez's staff, was fired in 2011.

In the 1980s, Robinson also coached at NC State and UCLA as a positional coach and offensive coordinator before leaving for the NFL.

From 1990 to 2003, he was the defensive coordinator for the New York Jets, the Broncos and the Kansas City Chiefs. He also spent two separate seasons -- 2004 and '13 - as the defensive coordinator for the Texas Longhorns.

His final stop before retiring in 2015 was back in his home state of California at San Jose State, where he was the defensive coordinator for two seasons.