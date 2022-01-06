Former five-star running back Zach Evans announced Thursday that he is transferring to Ole Miss.

Evans was the No. 16 prospect in the 2020 class and after an eventful recruitment, he committed and signed with TCU. During his recruitment, he had been linked to Georgia, Alabama, Texas and LSU.

He signed a national letter of intent with Georgia, but almost immediately asked to be released from that signature. He was released and eventually signed with the Horned Frogs.

For I know the plans I have for you, Declares the Lord, plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.

~ Jeremiah 29:11 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/thwuahRpBi — Zach Evans (@Runzekerun01) January 6, 2022

Evans saw time as a true freshman, gaining 415 yards and four touchdowns on 54 carries. He led the team in rushing this season with 648 yards on 92 attempts and had five touchdowns to go along with 130 receiving yards and a touchdown catch.

The transfer is coming at an ideal time for Ole Miss, who just had its leading rusher, Jerrion Ealy, declare for the NFL draft. Ealy had 768 rushing yards and five touchdowns on the season. The leader in rushing touchdowns for Ole Miss this season, Snoop Conner, who had 13 rushing touchdowns, also declared for the NFL draft.

The team also is losing quarterback Matt Corral to the NFL. Corral had 11 rushing touchdowns in 2021. That's 29 of the 33 total rushing touchdowns that won't be on the roster next season.

With the departures, Evans will have a chance to play immediately and should be able to contribute right away.