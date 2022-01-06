Quarterback Connor Bazelak, who has three years of eligibility remaining after opting to transfer from Missouri, has committed to play for Indiana, he announced Thursday on Twitter.

Indiana lost starting quarterback Michael Penix Jr., who committed to Washington after entering the transfer portal following the season. Bazelak will compete for the starting job with Jack Tuttle, Dexter Williams II and Donaven McCulley.

In two-plus seasons at Missouri, Bazelak, who is from Dayton, Ohio, threw for 5,058 yards with 25 total touchdowns (two rushing) and 17 interceptions. He was the SEC co-freshman of the year in 2020.

Bazelak appeared in 11 games this season, completing 65.3% of his passes for 2,548 yards, 16 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He made the decision to enter the transfer portal one day after not appearing in the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl for the Tigers due to what the school said was a leg injury.

ESPN's Alex Scarborough contributed to this report.