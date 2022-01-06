Former Texas A&M starting quarterback Zach Calzada announced Thursday that he will transfer to Auburn.

A sophomore, Calzada took over for an injured Haynes King and started 10 games this season, throwing for 2,185 yards, 17 touchdowns and 9 interceptions. Calzada is the only quarterback to have beaten No. 1 Alabama this season, throwing for 285 yards and three TDs on 21-of-31 passing in a 41-38 shootout on Oct. 9.

Auburn recently lost quarterback Bo Nix, a three-year starter, when he transferred to Oregon last month.

Calzada will compete with TJ Finley for the Tigers' starting job.

Finley, a former LSU transfer, threw six touchdowns and one interception for Auburn. He started three games after Nix injured his ankle, all of which were losses.

Three weeks ago, Auburn hired former Seattle Seahawks quarterbacks coach Austin Davis as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.