Virginia Tech's quarterback room got a lot more crowded Thursday.

Former Marshall quarterback Grant Wells and former South Carolina quarterback Jason Brown both announced they were joining the Hokies in separate social media posts, just minutes apart.

Wells, a two-year starter at Marshall, threw for more than 5,500 yards over the past two seasons, but he has never faced a Power 5 opponent in his college career.

Brown spent just one year at South Carolina, transferring from FCS St. Francis. He was part of a revolving door at QB for the Gamecocks this season, starting four games, including a win over rival Florida in November. For the year, he threw for 721 yards and led the team with eight TD passes.

Brown, who is from Fredericksburg, Virginia, announced his decision to transfer after South Carolina landed former five-star recruit Spencer Rattler through the transfer portal last month.

Been waiting awhile for this one.. I'm comin' HOME! 🧡🦃

The two QBs add some much-needed depth for the Hokies, who saw starter Braxton Burmeister depart via the transfer portal. Junior Connor Blumrick started Virginia Tech's bowl game, completing just nine passes in a 54-10 loss to Maryland.

In six seasons under former coach Justin Fuente, Virginia Tech saw seven different QBs start games. Former Penn State defensive coordinator Brent Pry was hired to rebuild the program in December.