Utah running back Tavion Thomas, who had a team-record 21 rushing touchdowns in his first year with the Utes, will return for the 2022 season.

Thomas, a fourth-year sophomore, announced his decision on Twitter. He earned first-team All-Pac-12 honors for the Utes, rushing for 1,108 yards on 24 carries for the Pac-12 champions.

"I have unfinished business here in Utah," Thomas wrote on Twitter. "It's important to me that I get my degree, and show kids where I'm from that it doesn't matter what your circumstances are. You can do anything you put your mind to. I love this city, I love these fans, and I'm looking forward to putting the red and white on for one more year."

The 6-foot-2 and 221-pound Thomas, a native of Dayton, Ohio, started his career at Cincinnati, recording 689 yards and seven touchdowns before transferring to Independence Community College for the 2020 season.