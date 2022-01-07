INDIANAPOLIS -- The College Football Playoff is considering Las Vegas and Miami as future host cities for the national championship, sources told ESPN on Friday.

The CFP is currently finishing its eighth season of a 12-year contract, which runs through the 2025 season, and hasn't yet finalized where the national championship game will be held in the final two years.

The 2023 national title game will be held Jan. 9 in Los Angeles, California, followed by Houston on Jan. 8, 2024.

CFP executive director Bill Hancock declined to talk about specific cities, but told ESPN this week that determining the future sites is part of the ongoing discussions about playoff expansion. The CFP's management committee, which is made up of the 10 FBS commissioners and Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick, are expected to meet here in-person on Saturday to continue to try to come to a consensus about an expanded format in time for it to change by the 2024 season.

"When the CFP format has been finalized for those years, then the management committee will confirm the game dates, then we will talk to potential host cities about the expectations of a host," Hancock said on Friday. "Then we will select the host cities. We will let you know when we have something to report."