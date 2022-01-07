Kansas State has promoted Collin Klein, a former Heisman Trophy finalist at the school, to offensive coordinator.

Klein, who played quarterback at Kansas State from 2008 to 2012, has been the team's quarterbacks coach since 2017. He served as Kansas State's interim offensive coordinator for Tuesday's TaxAct Texas Bowl, a 42-20 win over LSU, after the school fired offensive coordinator Courtney Messingham on Dec. 3.

"[Klein] deserves this opportunity, and the constant dialogue and communication that he had with me and with our staff and players throughout the game and the entire bowl preparation period was something that really impressed me," coach Chris Kleiman said in a statement. "Collin bleeds purple, and I am excited for him to lead our offense."

Klein, 32, worked with record-setting Kansas State quarterback Skylar Thompson, who had 40 starts at the school. While playing for the Wildcats, Klein had 4,573 passing yards with 30 touchdowns and 15 interceptions and added 2,455 rushing yards and 56 touchdowns. He led the team to a 21-5 record as the starter, a Big 12 championship and a Fiesta Bowl appearance.

Kansas State recently added quarterback transfer Adrian Martinez, a four-year starter at Nebraska.