Washington State quarterback Jayden de Laura has entered the transfer portal after one season with the Cougars.

De Laura started 11 games during his first season at Washington State and threw for 2,798 yards and 23 touchdowns while completing 63.2 percent of his passes. He was the first true freshman to start at the position in school history and was named the Pac-12 Offensive Freshman of the Year.

The Honolulu native actually committed to the Cougars in 2019 when Mike Leach was still the head coach. Since then, the program has undergone major coaching changes following Leach's departure, the hiring and firing of Nick Rolovich, and the hiring of current head coach Jake Dickert.

Earlier this week, Dickert and new offensive coordinator Eric Morris hosted former Incarnate Word quarterback Cameron Ward, who announced he received an offer from Washington State on December 31. Morris coached Ward, who is considered one of the top quarterbacks in the portal, at Incarnate Word.

De Laura was a three-star prospect coming out of Saint Louis High School. He was also offered by Ohio State.