Illinois offensive coordinator Tony Petersen has been fired after one season with the team.

Head coach Bret Bielema announced the change Friday night. Petersen had two years left on his contract with the school.

"After my evaluation of our 2021 season, I have decided to make a transition from offensive coordinator Tony Petersen," Bielema said in a prepared statement. "I would like to thank Tony for his work and commitment to our football program over the past year."

Illinois ranked 11th in the Big Ten in scoring offense (20.2 points per game), 10th in total offense (329.4 yards per game) and last in passing offense (156.2 yards per game). Petersen, who previously served as Appalachian State's offensive coordinator, had returned to the Big Ten, where he served as a Minnesota assistant under Glen Mason from 1999 to 2006.