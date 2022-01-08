Stetson Bennett and coaches describe how he persevered to reach his dreams of becoming Georgia's starting quarterback. (3:44)

Editor's note: This story was originally published in October 2020. It has been updated.

BLACKSHEAR, Ga. -- When Stetson Bennett III moved his family from suburban Atlanta to southeast Georgia in the summer of 2004, he took his eldest son and namesake to see the small town's high school football stadium while they waited for moving trucks to arrive.

"Daddy, it's a little small," Stetson Bennett IV said.

"Yeah, but they'll have to make it bigger when you get here," his father told him.

Stetson Bennett IV was in the first grade.

While the stage might have seemed small in Brantley County back then, Bennett IV couldn't ask for a bigger one on Monday night. Georgia's unlikely starting quarterback will be looking to end more than 40 years of heartache when his No. 3 Bulldogs square off against No. 1 Alabama in the College Football Playoff National Championship presented by AT&T for the national title (Monday, 8 p.m., ESPN and ESPN App).

Doug Murray/Icon Sportswire

"Do I know that means a lot to a lot of people?" Bennett said Monday. "Yes. Am I trying to play some kind of savior by winning a national championship for millions of people? No. I don't think that's my job."

Bennett's circuitous route from lightly recruited high school prospect to preferred walk-on to junior college and then back to Georgia occurred because most college coaches believed he was too small to succeed at the FBS level.

Despite leading Pierce County High School to three consecutive state playoff appearances and throwing for 3,724 yards, running for 500 more and scoring 40 total touchdowns as a senior, his only FBS scholarship offer came from Middle Tennessee State. FCS programs such as Mercer, Samford, Harvard and Princeton wanted him, but FBS coaches thought he was too short and too light (he was 5-foot-11 and 185 pounds at the time).

"When you grow up in a little small town in Georgia, it's hard to be seen," his father said. "Even when you are, it's easy to be discounted."

Bennett III did everything in his control to make sure his son had a chance at following his dream to play big-time college football. While his new pharmacy was being built in Nahunta, Georgia, which is about 80 miles northwest of Jacksonville, Florida, he leveled an adjoining lot for a football field.

The field was only 80 yards long; one of the end zones would have been in the middle of Highway 82 if it were the full 100 yards. Orange construction fences prevented footballs (and players) from bounding into traffic.

Bennett III purchased two 53-foot shipping containers, cut off one side of each, and had them welded together. The "Hideout" sat behind his pharmacy, and it's where Bennett IV and his Brantley Bandits teammates gathered nearly every day.

"I walked the halls of the elementary school recruiting kids to play," his father said. "It didn't matter if he was 30 pounds or 80, I told him he looked like he was going to be a football player."

After school, the players gathered at the Hideout for snacks of peanut butter and jelly sandwiches and milk, a 15-minute devotional, tutoring and homework, and then a workout and practice. There were shelves for the players to hang their equipment, along with two referee shirts and a pair of whistles.

Bennett III and other coaches lined the field with 10-yard lines and hashmarks. One thing missing: a chain gang. If a kickoff was returned to the 32-yard line, the possession started at the 30-yard line. If the next pass went 14 yards, it was backed up to the 40. The local rules often left opponents scratching their heads.

During game week, Bennett III hung a banner promoting the game from his pharmacy, and it wasn't unusual for 100 people or so to show up.

During Bennett IV's seventh-grade season in 2010, the Brantley Bandits played a 34-game schedule, including three games in one day. They finished 32-2.

"Gosh, that would be crazy to do now," Bennett IV said. "We traveled all over the place."

Stetson Bennett IV with his father at the Georgia-Alabama game in 2002. Courtesy of Bennett family

As an eighth-grader, Bennett IV sat in the Pierce County High School team's quarterback meetings and broke down film with head coach Sean Pender. That same season, after he threw for 455 yards against a rival school's JV team, the varsity coach told his dad, "That boy is for real. I've never seen a performance like that. He can throw it in a mailbox."

The legend of the "Mailman" was born. A year or two later, a Pierce County High teammate, whose father was mayor of a nearby town, gave Bennett IV a U.S. Postal Service hat.

"We started calling him the Mailman," said Kole Kicklighter, one of his teammates in high school. "He liked it and everybody else liked it, so it stuck."

Bennett IV wore the blue Postal Service hat in an attempt to stand out at 7-on-7 tournaments and college camps.

Still, the Power 5 scholarship offer he desperately wanted never came.

"Sometimes I just didn't really understand it because I was like, 'Well, I'm pretty sure I'm better than these guys, and I think I'm smarter than them and faster than them,'" Bennett said. "I really didn't know what was going on. I guess you just get used to it and then just say, 'Well, you've just got to show them sometimes.'"

Pender, who played for Hal Mumme at Valdosta State, said height was the only reason his quarterback wasn't more heavily recruited.

"He was always smaller, maybe 5 feet, 9 inches as a sophomore," Pender said. "He had a live arm and was fast, witty and had a gunslinger's mentality. He wouldn't dwell on mistakes and moved on. He just has that knack. You can tell some kids have that 'it' factor. He has it."

Bennett's father and his mother, Denise, both attended Georgia, and he grew up attending Bulldogs games. UGA's coaches didn't seem interested, either.

That changed when Georgia signee Richard LeCounte told Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart about the fleet-footed quarterback. LeCounte had played against Bennett and Stanford commitment Davis Mills (Greater Atlanta Christian), who was rated the country's top quarterback by at least two recruiting services in 2016.

"Davis Mills might be the best quarterback in the country," LeCounte told Smart, according to Stetson Bennett III, "but he's only second best in Class AAA. I've played against both, and Stetson Bennett is better."

Stetson Bennett IV, pictured with an Elite 11 instructor, earned the nickname "Mailman" growing up because of his accuracy throwing the football. Courtesy of Bennett family

Bennett joined the Bulldogs as a preferred walk-on and ran the scout-team offense while redshirting in 2017. He drew praise from Georgia's defense after mimicking Heisman Trophy winner Baker Mayfield in preparation for playing Oklahoma in a CFP semifinal at the Rose Bowl.

"Stetson Bennett is a beast, man," then-defensive coordinator Mel Tucker said at the time. "He puts a lot of pressure on our defense because he is extremely quick, he's fast and he can throw. He can throw in the pocket and he can throw on the run, and he's very, very competitive."

Stetson Bennett IV was honored for his work on Georgia's scout team in 2017. Courtesy of Bennett family

Then-Bulldogs linebacker Lorenzo Carter, now with the New York Giants, said Bennett made him and current Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith "look silly" in Rose Bowl practices.

"He's a quick guy," Carter said. "He can outrun a lot of people. He's made Roquan look silly; he's made me look silly. He's made a lot of people look silly."

Yet, when Georgia signed highly regarded freshman Justin Fields to compete with returning starter Jake Fromm the next season, Bennett could see the writing on the wall. He transferred to Jones College in Ellisville, Mississippi, where he threw for 1,840 yards with 16 touchdowns in 2018.

Bennett was set to sign with Louisiana when Pender called him, shortly after Fields announced he was transferring to Ohio State.

"Would you go back to Georgia if they'll have you?" Pender asked him.

"Yes," Bennett said. "But it has to be different this time."

Pender had become friendly with then-Bulldogs offensive line coach Sam Pittman, who was recruiting Warren McClendon from Brunswick High School on the Georgia coast, where Pender is now coaching. Pender helped reunite Bennett with the Bulldogs.

"I think that's what it was -- just to have a chance this time to compete for the starting job," Bennett said.

In 2019, Bennett played in five games behind Fromm, attempting 27 passes with two touchdowns. When Fromm left early for the NFL draft, the Bulldogs brought in two transfers -- Wake Forest's Jamie Newman and USC's JT Daniels -- to compete to replace him.