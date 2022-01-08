Former Northwestern safety Brandon Joseph announced that he is transferring to Notre Dame on Saturday.

Joseph, a consensus All-American for the Wildcats in 2020, entered his name into the transfer portal on Dec. 30. He was third on the team in total tackles in 2021 with 80 and also had three interceptions, four pass breakups and a sack.

The Irish are losing safety Kyle Hamilton, who has declared for the NFL draft, while safeties Khari Gee and Litchfield Ajavon have both announced their intent to transfer.

The defense does return safety Houston Griffith, as well as D.J. Brown, Ramon Henderson and Xavier Watts, who all rotated in late in the season. With Joseph on the roster, the staff has quite a bit of depth and some excellent options despite losing Hamilton to the NFL.

Joseph is a redshirt sophomore and still has up to three years of eligibility remaining.