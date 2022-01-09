Ole Miss quarterback John Rhys Plumlee announced Sunday on social media he plans to transfer to UCF.

Plumlee started his career with the Rebels as a quarterback in 2019, starting eight games, but eventually moved to receiver following the emergence of Matt Corral. In 2021, Plumlee had 19 receptions for 201 yards and nine carries for 72 yards.

Plumlee is expected to play quarterback with the Knights. UCF lost veteran Dillon Gabriel to Oklahoma, so bringing Plumlee in helps provide some experience in the quarterback room for freshman Mikey Keene, redshirt freshman Parker Navarro as well as Joey Gatewood and Thomas Castellanos.

Plumlee also played baseball at Ole Miss, and in his social media post announcing his decision to go to UCF, he is pictured wearing a UCF baseball uniform as well.

UCF coach Gus Malzahn has familiarity with Plumlee. Malzahn recruited Plumlee out of high school while serving as Auburn head coach.