Alabama-Georgia: Expert picks for CFP National Championship game

The SEC Now crew explains why Kirby Smart's message is so important for Georgia heading into the all-SEC National Championship game vs. Alabama. (2:39)

The job is not over, especially for No. 3 Georgia (2:39)

The college football season comes down to the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Georgia Bulldogs squaring off in the College Football Playoff National Championship presented by AT&T (Monday, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN App).

The SEC rivals met last month in the conference championship game, with Alabama soundly beating the Dawgs, 41-24, to hand Georgia its only loss of the season. In fact, the Tide has won the last seven meetings between the teams, including the 2018 national title game. Can Kirby Smart shake his former boss, Nick Saban, and lead the Dawgs to their first national championship since 1980? Or will the Tide win their seventh title in 14 years with Saban at the helm?

We asked a variety of ESPN's college football analysts, commentators, reporters and more for their picks.

Final tally: Georgia 31 picks, Alabama 24 picks

The picks:

Andrea Adelson: Alabama, 28-24

Kyle Bonagura: Alabama, 31-28

Bill Connelly: Georgia, 26-23

Heather Dinich: Alabama, 27-24

David Hale: Georgia, 27-21

Mel Kiper Jr: Georgia, 31-17

Chris Low: Alabama, 23-20

Harry Lyles Jr.: Georgia, 31-27

Ryan McGee: Georgia, 31-28

Todd McShay: Georgia, 31-28

Jordan Reid: Alabama, 31-24

Adam Rittenberg: Georgia, 33-31

Alex Scarborough: Georgia, 27-24

Mark Schlabach: Georgia, 24-20

Paolo Uggetti: Georgia, 24-21

Tom VanHaaren: Georgia, 27-24

Dave Wilson: Georgia, 31-28

Cole Cubelic: Alabama, 31-24

Rod Gilmore: Alabama, 31-27

Dusty Dvoracek: Georgia, 27-24

Jesse Palmer: Georgia, 31-17

Stephen A. Smith: Alabama, 38-34

Jay Bilas: Alabama, 27-24

Tom Luginbill: Alabama, 31-27

Robert Griffin III: Alabama, 38-34

Seth Greenberg: Alabama, 31-24

Booger McFarland: Alabama, 27-17

Andre Ware: Alabama, 24-20

Elle Duncan: Georgia, 27-24

Matt Barrie: Alabama, 30-24

Jason Fitz: Alabama, 35-31

Mina Kimes: Georgia, 27-24

Greg McElroy: Alabama, 31-28

Kevin Blackistone: Alabama, 32-20

Woody Paige: Georgia, 31-28

Tim Cowlishaw: Georgia, 35-34

Trevor Matich: Georgia, 31-27

Ramona Shelburne: Alabama, 38-35

Jorge Sedano: Georgia, 26-24

Peter Burns: Georgia, 27-17

Dari Nowkhah: Georgia, 34-30

Justin Tinsley: Alabama, 31-27

Bill Plaschke: Georgia, 31-28

Sarah Spain: Georgia, 31-28

Monica McNutt: Alabama, 34-31

Christine Williamson: Georgia, 24-20

Gene Chizik: Georgia, 30-23

Benjamin Watson: Georgia, 31-27

Matt Stinchcomb: Georgia, 28-24

Israel Gutierrez: Georgia, 31-28

Frank Isola: Alabama, 35-20

Richard Johnson: Georgia, 31-28

Mike Golic Jr.: Georgia, 28-24

LaPhonso Ellis: Alabama, 38-21

Stanford Steve: Alabama, 45-42