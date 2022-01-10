Indiana is hiring Minnesota assistant coach Chad Wilt as defensive coordinator, sources told ESPN.

Wilt has been Minnesota's defensive line coach the past two seasons after coaching the position at Cincinnati, Army and Maryland. He will replace Charlton Warren, who left after one season to become co-defensive coordinator at North Carolina, alongside Gene Chizik.

Wilt played college football in Indiana at Taylor University, an NAIA school where his father, Steve, served as head coach. He returned to the state as Ball State's defensive line coach from 2011 to 2013, adding the recruiting coordinator title in his final season.

Wilt is the second Minnesota assistant to leave for a Big Ten defensive coordinator role, as Rutgers hired Joe Harasymiak last week. Indiana will have its third defensive coordinator in as many seasons.

247 Sports first reported Indiana's hire of Wilt.