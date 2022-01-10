USC quarterback Jaxson Dart entered the NCAA's transfer portal on Monday.

Dart, who enrolled at USC in January 2021, appeared in six games for the Trojans, passing for 1,353 yards with nine touchdowns and five interceptions. He is the second prominent USC quarterback to enter the portal since the school hired coach Lincoln Riley, as multiyear starter Kedon Slovis transferred to Pitt last month.

The 6-foot-3, 215-pound Dart missed time this season after sustaining a torn meniscus Sept. 18 against Washington State. He underwent surgery and returned Oct. 30 against Arizona. Dart started three games for USC.

ESPN rated Dart, a native of Draper, Utah, as the No. 2 pocket passer and No. 19 overall prospect in the 2021 recruiting class.

Sources say USC is among the top schools being considered by Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams, who played for Riley in 2021. Williams entered the transfer portal last week.