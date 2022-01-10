Oregon announced Monday that it had hired Jacksonville Jaguars defensive line coach Tosh Lupoi to be the Ducks' defensive coordinator and linebackers coach.

"I am incredibly excited to have Tosh Lupoi joining us here at Oregon," Oregon head coach Dan Lanning said. "We want to play championship-level defense on a consistent basis, and Coach Lupoi is one of the very best defensive minds in the country. I am looking forward to seeing him work with student-athletes again after spending the last few seasons in the NFL, experience that will be very valuable for our program.

Lupoi has spent the past three seasons in the NFL as a defensive line coach with the Jaguars, Atlanta Falcons and Cleveland Browns. He spent five seasons at Alabama from 2014 to '18, serving as the Crimson Tide's co-defensive coordinator in 2017 and their defensive coordinator in 2018. Alabama led the country in total defense and scoring defense in 2018 before losing to Clemson and freshman quarterback Trevor Lawrence in the national championship game.

Lupoi also coached the defensive line at California from 2008 to '11 and Washington (2012-13).