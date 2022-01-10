West Virginia football has hired former Southern California and North Texas offensive coordinator Graham Harrell as its offensive coordinator.

Harrell, who spent the past three seasons as USC's offensive coordinator, also will coach WVU's quarterbacks. Head coach Neal Brown, who had been handling offensive coordinator responsibilities, said in a statement, "We need to bring in another voice for the offense." Harrell will share lead coordinator duties with Gerad Parker, who has been on staff the past two seasons.

"I have followed Graham's playing and coaching career for quite some time, and there's no question he is a talented coach with a bright future," Brown said in a statement. "He has a successful track record as a play caller, has done an outstanding job of developing quarterbacks and is a proven winner. His character, competitiveness and positive energy is a great fit for our program. He brings Power 5 coaching experience and an extensive knowledge of the Big 12."

Harrell played quarterback for Mike Leach at Texas Tech from 2004 to 2008, and then spent time in the CFL and NFL. He began his coaching career under Leach at Washington State in 2014, and landed his first coordinator role at North Texas in 2016.

USC's offense ranked in the top 25 nationally in all three of Harrell's seasons as coordinator. In 2019, the Trojans set single-season team records for passing yards (4,365), completion percentage (71%), completions (365) and attempts (514).