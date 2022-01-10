UCLA starting quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson will return for the 2022 season, he announced Monday.

Thompson-Robinson is a three-year starter for the Bruins who will play his fifth season in the fall. He led the Pac-12 in passing efficiency (153.9) in 2021, passing for 2,409 yards with 21 touchdowns and six interceptions. UCLA finished the season at 8-4 after being unable to play NC State in the Holiday Bowl because of COVID-19 issues.

The 6-foot-1, 205-pound Thompson-Robinson ranks in the top five in UCLA's career lists for passing yards (7,541), completions (594), touchdown passes (61), and quarterback rushing yards (1,181). Thompson-Robinson has started 27 games the past three seasons.

In December, UCLA landed a commitment from UCF quarterback transfer Dillon Gabriel, but Gabriel last week switched his pledge to Oklahoma. Sources said the likelihood of Thompson-Robinson returning to UCLA motivated Gabriel to look elsewhere. Sources said UCLA also had been a candidate to land Oklahoma quarterback transfer Caleb Williams, who is strongly considering rejoining coach Lincoln Riley at USC.