Georgia sacks Bryce Young as the game ends, giving the Bulldogs the win in the College Football Playoff National Championship game. (0:35)

The Georgia Bulldogs have done it. After 41 long years, the Dawgs sit atop the college football world once more, having defeated the Alabama Crimson Tide 33-18 in the College Football Playoff National Championship game.

While the victory is momentous no matter how you slice it, the fact it comes against Alabama is particularly sweet for Georgia fans. You need look no further than Kirby Smart's record as head coach of the program to understand why. Since 2016, Smart's Bulldogs have lost just nine games. Four of those have been against Nick Saban and the Tide -- three times with hardware on the line.

With the win, Smart joined Jimbo Fisher as the only former Saban assistants to beat the legendary coach (Saban is 25-2 in such games).

After a slow first half that saw five combined field goals and zero touchdowns, the Dawgs turned up the scoring with 27 points in the second half. Zamir White converted the first touchdown of the game on a 1-yard run in the third quarter. It was after Alabama answered back in the fourth that Stetson Bennett connected with Adonai Mitchell on a 40-yard pass to reclaim the lead. From there, Bennett found Brock Bowers in the end zone, and a pick-six by Kelee Ringo sealed the game for Georgia.

Here's what the sports world had to say about UGA's long-awaited CFP National Championship win:

The 40 year curse is no more. Take it in Dawg Fans.

We did it. #GoDawgs — Georgia Bulldogs (@UGAAthletics) January 11, 2022

GEORGIA LIT !! — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) January 11, 2022

Whoa😳😳 — Najee Harris (@ohthatsNajee22) January 11, 2022

Congratulations Kirby! Go you Hairy Dawgs!! — Mark Richt (@MarkRicht) January 11, 2022

Hated to see my Tide lose..But I am happy for Coach Smart..! — marlonhumphrey.eth (@marlon_humphrey) January 11, 2022

Georgia fans...yall deserve this!!! — Joc Pederson (@yungjoc650) January 11, 2022

Kirby finally did it congratulations coach but it's still roll tide❗️❗️❗️ — Eddie Jackson (@BoJack4) January 11, 2022

Great game! Wow — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) January 11, 2022

Man that's a bummer. Tough end to the season for the tide. Injuries ended up hurting! Congrats UGA @K_Kisner and everybody else as much as I hate to tweet it. Hell of a football team. I'm gonna miss college football for a bit #sadface — Justin Thomas (@JustinThomas34) January 11, 2022

Not a bad year for Georgia sports 🤞🏾 @Braves ⚾️ @GeorgiaFootball 🏈 — Renee Montgomery (@ReneeMontgomery) January 11, 2022

Great game!!! — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) January 11, 2022

Ballgame! Wow. — Spencer Dinwiddie (@SDinwiddie_25) January 11, 2022