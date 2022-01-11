Former Incarnate Word star quarterback Cameron Ward announced on Monday that he will be transferring to Washington State.

Top floor, didn't take the elevator I climbed my way up!!#GoCougs

Ward won the Jerry Rice Award as the best freshman in FCS during the 2021 spring season at the private school in San Antonio.

He followed up by throwing for 4,648 yards and 47 touchdowns with 10 interceptions in the fall as UIW made the second round of the FCS playoffs. He owns school records for career passing TDs (71) and yards (6,908).

His head coach at UIW, Eric Morris, is Washington State's new offensive coordinator.

"Thank you to UIW that took a chance on me. I am grateful for the experiences and relationships I've built," Ward said on Twitter. "The memories I've made at UIW will last a lifetime. The Word will always have a special place in my heart."

Jayden de Laura, Washington State's starter last season, announced on Friday that he was entering the transfer portal. De Laura was named the Pac-12 Offensive Freshman of the Year.