Former Washington State quarterback Jayden de Laura will transfer to Arizona, he announced Monday on Twitter.

De Laura appeared in 16 games over the past two seasons for the Cougars, throwing for 3,684 yards with 28 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. He led the Pac-12 in both passing yards and touchdowns during conference play this past season.

He will have three years of eligibility remaining.

With de Laura's arrival, Arizona will have five scholarship quarterbacks on the roster, including Will Plummer, Jordan McCloud and WSU transfer Gunner Cruz, all of whom started games for the Wildcats in 2021. Three-star recruit Noah Fifita is an early enrollee.

De Laura's announcement came just hours after Incarnate Word quarterback Cameron Ward announced he is headed to Washington State, where he will presumably replace de Laura as the starter.