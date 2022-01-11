Alabama had seven players enter the NCAA's transfer portal a day after the team's loss in the College Football Playoff National Championship, including reserve tight end Jahleel Billingsley.

The group of Alabama players appeared in the portal late Tuesday afternoon. Billingsley, a junior from Chicago, had 35 receptions for 543 yards and six touchdowns the past two seasons. He was a preseason All-SEC selection but played behind Cameron Latu at the end of the season. After recording a total of nine receptions for 152 yards and a touchdown in wins over Southern Miss and Florida, Billingsley had seven receptions the rest of the season.

Other Alabama transfer portal entrants included linebacker Drew Sanders, who had 24 tackles, 1 sack, 4 quarterback hurries and 2 pass breakups. Reserve quarterback Paul Tyson, the great-grandson of former Alabama coach Paul "Bear" Bryant, also entered the portal, as did offensive lineman Tommy Brown, who started one game this season.

Georgia, which beat Alabama 33-18 in the championship game, had two players enter the portal Tuesday: defensive back Ameer Speed, who started three games and recorded 13 tackles this season, and wide receiver Jaylen Johnson, who had three receptions for 29 yards in 14 games.