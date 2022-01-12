TCU starting defensive end Ochaun Mathis, a two-time All-Big 12 selection, has entered the transfer portal.

Mathis, who announced his decision Wednesday morning on Twitter, started 34 games for the Horned Frogs. He recorded 45 tackles, including seven for loss and four sacks this season, after a breakout season in 2020 when he led the team with nine sacks and ranked second with 14 tackles for loss.

Six-foot-5, 257-pound Mathis earned second-team All-Big 12 honors in 2020 and 2021. His sacks total in 2020 ranked second in the Big 12 and fifth nationally, and his career sacks and tackles for loss were first on the TCU roster.

Thank You Frog Fam. pic.twitter.com/Dd5ZQyy72u — Ochaun Mathis (@OchaunDevon) January 12, 2022

In a statement, Mathis thanked his teammates, current and former coaches, and TCU fans, adding, "I believe that it is in my best interest to reopen my recruitment. I am excited for the new journey that is ahead of me. Always a Frog at heart, forever bleeding purple."