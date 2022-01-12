Penn State running back Noah Cain entered the transfer portal Monday.

Cain set a team freshman record with eight rushing touchdowns in 2019, and he led the team with four rushing touchdowns this past season. The 5-foot-10, 220-pound junior suffered a season-ending injury on the opening drive of the 2020 season.

He started seven games in 2021 and one in 2019. ESPN rated Cain as the No. 4 running back and No. 69 player in the 2019 recruiting class.

Cain finished second on the team in rushing with 350 yards on 106 carries in 2021. Penn State finished 118th nationally in rushing as a team.

A 24-10 loss in the Outback Bowl to Arkansas illustrated the Nittany Lions' rushing woes, as they ended the season at 7-6. No back topped 50 yards on the ground against the Razorbacks, and quarterback Sean Clifford was the leading rusher at 46 yards on 12 carries.

In what will prove to be Cain's last game with Penn State, he ran the ball five times for 28 yards in that loss. He also caught two passes for 12 yards.