Iowa junior linebacker Jack Campbell, the FBS leader in tackles last season, will return for the Hawkeyes' 2022 campaign.

Campbell recorded 143 tackles, two interceptions, a forced fumble, six pass breakups and six quarterback hurries for the Hawkeyes, who finished 10-4 and ranked No. 23. ESPN's Mel Kiper rated him as the No. 9 draft-eligible inside linebacker prospect for 2022.

The 6-foot-5, 243-pound Campbell earned second-team All-America honors from the Football Writers Association of America, and first-team All-Big Ten honors from the media. Campbell, from Cedar Falls, Iowa, recorded 29 tackles, including 4.5 for loss, during the shortened 2020 season.

"I've made the easy choice of coming back and continuing to be a Hawkeye," he said in a statement released by the team. "The University of Iowa has given me so many blessings. This state and the people in it are the best in America, hands down. I'm excited to get back to work!"

Iowa, which announced Campbell's decision on social media, advanced to the Big Ten title game last season, losing to Michigan. The Hawkeyes lost to Kentucky 20-17 in the Citrus Bowl. Campbell had 14 total tackles in that game.