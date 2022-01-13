Former Louisiana running back and Sun Belt Freshman of the Year Montrell Johnson announced Thursday that he will transfer to Florida.

The move reunites him with Billy Napier, who won a Sun Belt championship at Louisiana this season and was introduced as Florida's next head coach on Dec. 5.

Johnson ran for 776 yards and 11 touchdowns this season. The New Orleans native also caught six passes for 53 yards.

Napier takes over for former Florida coach Dan Mullen, who was fired after going 34-15 in four seasons.

The Gators' top two running backs, Dameon Pierce and Malik Davis, declared for the NFL draft following the season.