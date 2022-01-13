Virginia is set to hire Air Force defensive coordinator John Rudzinski for the same role, sources confirmed to ESPN on Thursday.

Rudzinski, a former Air Force linebacker, has spent almost his entire career at his alma mater, including the past four seasons as defensive coordinator. He has been on Air Force's staff since 2010.

Air Force finished the 2021 season ranked No. 4 nationally in total defense (296.5 yards per game allowed) and No. 16 in scoring defense (19.8 points per game allowed).

The Falcons went 10-3 with a bowl win over Louisville.

In 2020, Rudzinski's defense finished third nationally in points allowed (15 PPG) -- the team's lowest scoring average since 1997.

Yahoo Sports first reported the move.