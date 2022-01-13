Colorado running back Jarek Broussard, the 2020 Pac-12 offensive player of the year, entered the transfer portal Thursday as a graduate.

He had 661 rushing yards and two touchdowns in the 2021 season.

During the COVID 19-shortened 2020 season, Broussard had 895 rushing yards and five touchdowns while averaging 162.6 yards per game to earn Mayo Clinic Comeback Player of the Year honors after returning from injury.

He was just the sixth Colorado player to earn conference offensive player of the year honors, and the first since Chris Brown in 2002.

The 5-foot-9, 185-pound Broussard, who is from Dallas, had redshirted in 2018 and missed the 2019 season with a knee injury.